Global Packaging Industry Market Research Report 2021

In a temporary trend reversal, sustainability-driven development in packaging has stalled as result of the coronavirus pandemic, as priorities have shifted towards hygiene and product protection. As such, a rise in disposable packaging has been seen, fuelled by increased demand for takeout food and home delivery. The introduction of legislation to ban the use of single-use plastic in horeca has been pushed back in light of heightened consumer fear of contagion. The resultant rising levels of pla…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Packaging Industry in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Food packaging sees widespread shift towards smaller sizes in 2019

Smaller formats gain ground in soft drinks packaging in 2019, while coffee pods soar in hot drinks

Clear packaging attracts younger adult consumers in alcoholic drinks in 2019

Players aim to attract new consumers with fast beauty and newtro designs in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019

……Continuned

 

