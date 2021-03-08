All news

Global Packaging Industry Market Research Report 2021

Measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 have driven up sales of larger packaging formats as consumers initially stockpiled for fear of running out of staple goods, and then reduced the frequency of their shopping trips to avoid unnecessary face-to-face contact. Sales in bigger pack sizes have also benefitted from the rise of e-commerce, as has packaging in general. Multipacks have similarly benefitted, and both multipack formats and large packs are set to continue to do well over 2021. Impuls…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Packaging Industry in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Flexible plastic continues to appeal to consumers and producers in food packaging in 2019

Producers focus on packaging design to convey desirable images in soft drinks and hot drinks packaging in 2019

Small packs grow in alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019 as consumers switch to lower-alcohol options

Multifunctionality plays into convenience trend in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019

Value-added and decorative packaging boost brand image in home care packaging in 2019

……Continuned

 

