Global Packaging Industry Market Research Report 2021

The economic impact of COVID-19 in 2020 has pushed the UK into a deep recession, with GDP contracting by 7% compared to its 2019 1% rise. Private final consumption, which also rose by 1% in 2019, has dropped by 12% in 2020, and unemployment has grown. With reduced purchasing power and increased economic caution amid intense and persistent uncertainty, consumers are shifting towards bigger formats and multipacks in several areas, as they seek to save money where they can.

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Packaging Industry in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Convenience-related developments in food packaging lead to growing demand for smaller pack sizes in 2019

Sustainable packaging gains ground in soft drinks and hot drinks in 2019, as brands rush to highlight their ecological credentials in response to rising consumer demand

Wine players show greater interest in metal packaging formats in 2019

Shift towards sustainability in beauty and personal care packaging gathers pace, as refillables and reusables challenge the dominance of recycling trend

Development of more concentrated formulations sees downsizing in home care packaging in 2019

……Continuned

 

