Global Packaging Industry Market Research Report 2021

As Saudi Arabia slides into sharp recession in 2020, real GDP has fallen by 6% in 2020, following growth of 0.3% in 2019. The real value of private consumption has dropped by 5.8%, and the impact of measures introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19 will continue to hinder consumption during the early forecast period. The closure of non-essential businesses has seen unemployment rise to 6%. As such, the popularity of multipacks and value-for-money larger packaging formats has grown in several c…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051721-packaging-industry-in-saudi-arabia
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Saudi Arabia report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/social-robots-emotional-connection-and-task-engagements-2021-02-25
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-diagnostic-ultrasound-machines-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-5g-dielectric-resonators-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-manufacturing-inventory-software-market-size-report-2020-2021-02-27
Table of Content:
Packaging Industry in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Thin wall plastic containers sees growing interest from producers and consumers despite dominance of metal food cans in food packaging in 2019
On-the-go trend supports sales in smaller formats and development in closures in soft drinks packaging in 2019
Non-alcoholic beer drives sales in alcoholic drinks packaging as only named product in alcoholic drinks
Packaging design in colour cosmetics focuses on customisation and innovation in 2109
Larger formats in home care packaging remain in focus in 2019, and refillable pouches set to rise
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
Domestic and imported plastics fall under stricter regulations
……Continuned
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/