All news

Global Packaging Industry Market Research Report 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Packaging Industry Market Research Report 2021

Romania has dropped into a sharp recession in 2020 as a result of measures to contain COVID-19. Real GDP has decreased by 6%, following 2019’s rise of 4%. With rising unemployment and falling purchasing power, consumers have had to prioritise their purchases and costs play a greater role in purchasing decisions. Smaller pack sizes are falling by the wayside in favour of larger multipacks and value-for-money solutions in food and beverages, as well as in home care. The closure of horeca establish…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952398-packaging-industry-in-romania

 

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Romania report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-semiconductor-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-carbon-spring-steel-wire-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/h-4-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mro-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

 

Table of Content:

Packaging Industry in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Plastic formats both rigid and flexible continue to rule food packaging in 2019

Big bottles of water appeal through low cost, while urbanisation accelerates shift towards smaller formats in soft drinks packaging in 2019

……Continuned

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Platform Trailers Market – Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

QY Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Platform Trailers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical […]
All news

Fractional HP Motor Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Regal Beloit

QY Research

“ The report titled Global Fractional HP Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fractional HP Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth […]
All news News

Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market 2021 Is Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis- BASF SE, Bayer AG, Saint-Gobain, Ekisui Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, etc.

Alex

DataIntelo has published a research report on the Rigid Polyurethane Foams market. The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the report. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and end-user applications. The key players covered […]