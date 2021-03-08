All news

Global Pet Land Sarl in Retailing (Morocco) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Pet Land’s strategy is to offer a wide assortment of products from the top brands, but also a range of innovative and original products. The company, through its six Animal Planet stores, offers consumers a choice from the widest possible range, offering thousands of products and accessories for all kinds of pets.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

PET LAND SARL IN RETAILING (MOROCCO)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Pet Land Sarl: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning

….CONTINUED

gutsy-wise

