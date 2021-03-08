All news

Global Playmode in Retailing (Algeria) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

The company is the official representative for several leisure and personal goods brands. Established in 2006, Playmode has helped to launch several big international brands, namely Nike, in Algeria. It has opened outlets in out-of-town shopping centres and standalone stores in upmarket areas of Algerian cities.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

