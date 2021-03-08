Global Pre-Paid Cards in Denmark Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Pre-paid cards was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with usage of the popular Rejsekort public transport card falling strongly as travel activities declined due to social isolation measures and other restrictions related to outside-home and tourism activities.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264610-pre-paid-cards-in-denmark

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Denmark report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-business-process-as-a-service-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2021-2025-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-wristband-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-1-bromopropane-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dissolved-oxygen-probe-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in Denmark

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Major reduction in travel due to COVID-19 negatively impacts pre-paid card usage

Closed-loop card transactions supported by widespread use for transport

Rejsekort remains highly popular among convenience seeking consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Widespread use of national travel card ensures positive outlook

Growing concerns over possibility of fraud with pre-paid cards

Innovation and first-mover advantage key to success with open loop pre-paid cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2016-2019

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105