Global Pre-Paid Cards in Denmark Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Pre-paid cards was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with usage of the popular Rejsekort public transport card falling strongly as travel activities declined due to social isolation measures and other restrictions related to outside-home and tourism activities.

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Denmark report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in Denmark
Euromonitor International
November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Major reduction in travel due to COVID-19 negatively impacts pre-paid card usage
Closed-loop card transactions supported by widespread use for transport
Rejsekort remains highly popular among convenience seeking consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Widespread use of national travel card ensures positive outlook
Growing concerns over possibility of fraud with pre-paid cards
Innovation and first-mover advantage key to success with open loop pre-paid cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2016-2019
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

…continued

