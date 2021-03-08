All news

Global Pre-Paid Cards in Hungary Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

The use of pre-paid cards suddenly dropped to marginal during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the restrictive measures that were implemented from 18 March in response to the presence of the COVID-19 virus in the country. The implementation of a nationwide quarantine lockdown and the very serious approach that many consumers took to the principles of social distancing during the year had a strong and immediate impact on consumer behaviour throughout the country. Among major fac…

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Hungary report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in Hungary
Euromonitor International
November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The performance of pre-paid cards negatively impacted by the COVID-19 situation
Open loop pre-paid cards benefits from subsidies on employee benefit cards
The development of fintech supports growth in open loop pre-paid cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Employee benefit cards set to continue dominating closed-loop pre-paid cards
Talks continue about transferring government welfare payments to pre-paid cards
The further emergence of fintech players set to remain a positive influence
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

