Global Pre-Paid Cards in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Pre-paid cards are performing badly in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. The Large-Scale Social Restrictions Policy (PSBB) imposed by the government to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have disrupted a range of customer activities including the ability to travel for work and leisure. Pre-paid cards are mostly used for travel and transport related activities in Indonesia such as road tolls, parking, and public transportation. With shops closed, employees working from home and social distancing mea…

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Indonesia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Drop in travel and transport due to PSBB hits pre-paid cards hard

Lebaran impacted by COVID-19 as consumers forced to remain at home

Open loop pre-paid cards dominate with consumers looking flexibility

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Move to new server-based toll system threatens pre-paid cards

Alternative payment options could render pre-paid cards obsolete

Closed loop pre-paid cards expected to gradually fall out of use

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

…continued

