Global Pre-Paid Cards in Norway Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Closed loop pre-paid cards recorded a negative performance in 2020 and this can be largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the official response to it in Norway. Specifically, social distancing and the reluctance of many people to venture outside of the home unless absolutely necessary meant that demand for public transport plummeted in urban areas throughout the country. Central to this negative trend in the use of public transport was the rise seen in home working among white-collar pr…

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in Norway
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Social distancing and home working mean low demand for public transport tickets
The emergence of e-wallets and payment apps poses competition to pre-paid cards
Falling demand for general purpose reloadable cards prompts the withdrawal of Sparebank 1
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The limited scope of pre-paid cards set to undermine forecast period performance
Pre-paid gift cards heading further towards obsolescence
Declines expected due to the withdrawal of physical cards from online commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

