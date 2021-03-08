Global Pre-Paid Cards in Portugal Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Pre-paid cards experienced a drop in demand and usage in line with the general declining trend witnessed across financial cards and payments in 2020, as a result of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures which weakened consumer sentiment and resulted in home confinement for a high proportion of the population for several months. However, the number of cards in circulation showed differences in performance with the larger category of closed loop pre-paid cards recording a significant decli…

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Portugal report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in Portugal

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closed loop pre-paid cards more significantly impacted by pandemic and lockdown due to dominance of transportation cards

Open loop pre-paid cards records further rise in number of cards in 2020 driven by move away from cash, supporting demand for general purpose reloadable cards

Consolidated competitive landscape within pre-paid cards although smaller players make gains in number of open loop cards in circulation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Improvements heading into 2021 although closed loop pre-paid cards unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels

Alternative transportation and toll apps from Via Verde likely to lead to further development of digitalisation in move away from physical cards

Early revival for open loop predicted, driven by popularity of general purpose reloadable cards

CATEGORY DATA

