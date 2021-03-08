Global Pre-Paid Cards in the Netherlands Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Closed loop pre-paid cards registered substantial double-digit declines in transactions value over the course of 2020, while the number of such cards in circulation also dropped over the course of the year. The simple reason for this unfavourable performance is the dramatic decline seen in the use of public transport in the Netherlands over the course of 2020, which was caused directly and ambiguously by the COVID-19 crisis. Many people were reluctant to venture outside of the home unless absolu…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264624-pre-paid-cards-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Netherlands report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wind-power-flange-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medium-small-sized-lcd-and-oled-drive-ic-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-proline-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-all-in-one-inkjet-printer-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Pre-Paid Cards in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dramatic decline in the use of public transport harms closed loop pre-paid cards

Low demand for gift cards further undermines growth in closed loop pre-paid cards

Open loop pre-paid cards suffers due to widespread financial hardship

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong recovery for closed loop pre-paid cards as public transport returns to normal

Return of demand for gift cards to boost the recovery of closed loop pre-paid cards

Increase in motoring to support the use of pre-paid card to pay for road tolls

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105