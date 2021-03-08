Global Pre-Paid Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Pre-paid cards was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. All types of pre-paid cards saw a strong decline in usage due to social isolation measures and other restrictions related to outside-home and tourism activities.
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pre-paid card usage hit hard by COIVID-19 lockdown measures
Convenience and lower tariffs drive demand for transportation cards
Interest boosted by new money transfer and ATM withdrawal functionality
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive outlook due to widespread popularity of convenient transportation cards
Popularity of open loop pre-paid cards boosted by extending coverage
Open loop pre-paid cards threatened by ban on anonymous transactions
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 11 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 12 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 13 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 18 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 19 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 20 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 21 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Migration towards cashless society further fuelled by concerns over pandemic
Debit cards boosted by contactless technology and biometrics developments
Competitive environment revolutionised by MIR payment system
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 29 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 30 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 31 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 32 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 33 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 34 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 35 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 36 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 37 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 38 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
…continued
