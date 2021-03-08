Global Pre-Paid Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic that hit parts of China in the early months of 2020 resulted in a slowdown in macroeconomic growth, with a large number of stores closed during local lockdowns. This negatively affected the pre-paid cards that are closely related with such outlets, which will see a marked decline in transaction value over 2020 as a whole.

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop..

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 pandemic hits an already struggling pre-paid cards category

Stricter regulations implemented on closed-loop pre-paid cards after the COVID-19 outbreak

Very limited issuing of open-loop pre-paid cards during Q1 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Greater regulation likely to be a focus going forward

Virtual cards will continue to be on-trend

T-union single transportation card continues to develop, including use via Apple Pay

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 11 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 12 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 13 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Electronic payments thrive as consumers shun the use of cash

Consumer payments continue to move from the offline to online sphere

Entry of foreign credit card players

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 29 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 30 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 31 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 32 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 33 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 34 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 35 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 36 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 37 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 38 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

…continued

