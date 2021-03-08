Global Pre-Paid Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Closed loop pre-paid cards are primarily represented by merchant issued gift cards, followed by transportation cards and parking and toll cards. Given the closure of non-essential retail outlets for long periods as part of the government’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic, Canadians have been less disposed towards purchasing these cards as gifts for their family and friends. These cards are often purchased and used in-store and given the necessity for social distancing during the pandemic, this…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594232-pre-paid-cards-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Canada report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-traffic-control-simulation-training-industry-marketinsights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glucose-meter-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-professional-coffee-machine-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-wrist-watch-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closed loop pre-paid transactions expected to suffer the steepest transaction declines during the COVID-19 pandemic

Open loop pre-pay card providers get creative

FinTech operators target younger Canadians with pre-paid cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow return to growth for pre-paid cards

Issuers likely to partner with merchants to target specific audiences

Increasing consolidation likely in open loop pre-paid cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]rts.com

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105