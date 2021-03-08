All news

Global Ramos Business Group (Grupo Ramos) in Retailing (Dominican Republic) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Grupo Ramos is well positioned in the Dominican Republic. Its multi-brand strategy has proven successful as it is able to reach consumers of different purchasing powers and socioeconomic levels through its Supermercados Pola supermarkets and Multicentro La Sirena hypermarkets. The company will continue to expand its hypermarkets, putting specific emphasis on carrying multiple product lines to cater to consumers interested in convenience and one-stop shopping. An important brand expected to conti…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

RAMOS BUSINESS GROUP (GRUPO RAMOS) IN RETAILING (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)
