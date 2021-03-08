Global Ready Meals in Belgium Market Research Report 2020-2026

Compared to the past two years, ready meals is growing at relatively slower paces in 2020, both in volume and value terms. Lockdowns caused by COVID-19 have inspired a level of stockpiling, leading to rising demand for ready meals with longer preservation periods (for example, shelf-stable and frozen), as opposed to chilled alternatives. Chilled ready meals and chilled lunch kits have also suffered from business closures and higher numbers of consumers working from home, as such products (along…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052243-ready-meals-in-belgium
Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-europe-electric-bus-charging-station-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02
the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-soluble-fertilizers-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-foam-glass-plate-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gas-based-urea-fertilizers-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Smaller growth for ready meals in 2020 as demand for chilled products declines, but meal kits sees a boost
Foodservice sales plummet due to on-trade closures, and face an ongoing challenge from prudent consumers who start to save instead of spend
Private label players maintain their top places, with Delhaize benefitting from affordable gourmet options
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Optimistic outlook for ready meals overall
Shelf-stable and dried ready meals continue to lose popularity, as fresh and vegetarian options gain in line with health and wellness trends
Dinner mixes will continue to thrive over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/