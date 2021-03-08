Global Ready Meals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

On the whole, ready meals has seen accelerated growth in 2020 because of consumers’ response to the lockdown, with stockpiling common amid large numbers of people working and studying from home. The convenient nature of ready meals has been popular among busy families with their normal routines disrupted. Although the foodservice channel for ready meals is small, its closure has been offset by increasing retail sales to supermarkets, warehouse clubs and e-commerce during March and April. While c…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051733-ready-meals-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-1-diabetes-drugs-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02-01754740378065421

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-horizontal-directional-drilling-marketby-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-video-live-streaming-solution-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Boom for dinner mixes as stay-at-home consumers turn to online food delivery

Growing snacks trend is good news for ready meals

Nestlé leads sales thanks to strong lead in popular frozen ready meals category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fortunes to reverse for several categories between 2020 and 2021, while retail players will take their cue from foodservice trends

Dinner mixes to lead sales growth again but profitability may remain an issue

Shelf stable and dried ready meals unlikely to maintain good 2020 performance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105