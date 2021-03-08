All news

Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Canada Market Research Report 2020-2026

With consumers confided to their homes through the lockdown period, which started in March 2020, home cooking increased. This led to a rise in sales of pasta, rice and noodles from retailers, which is predicted to result in value growth of 33% in 2020, compared to recorded growth of 4% in 2019. As such, the category will see the fastest value growth in 2020, with chilled pasta and rice performing particularly well. Dried pasta is also set to perform very well, with the entire category benefiting…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online

information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor

International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales of rice, pasta and noodles benefit from the rise in home cooking, as consumers stockpile goods
Pasta, rice and noodles benefits from the rising interest in health and the demand for plant-based protein
Catelli Foods Corp and Mars Canada both increase their share and record double-digit growth, as consumers stockpile their offerings
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth is driven by noodles, as dried pasta records a value decline

