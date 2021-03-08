Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

With consumers confided to their homes through the lockdown period, which started in March 2020, home cooking increased. This led to a rise in sales of pasta, rice and noodles from retailers, which is predicted to result in value growth of 33% in 2020, compared to recorded growth of 4% in 2019. As such, the category will see the fastest value growth in 2020, with chilled pasta and rice performing particularly well. Dried pasta is also set to perform very well, with the entire category benefiting…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051735-rice-pasta-and-noodles-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-liftgate-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01-41752246

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02-01754740378065421

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-jewel-bearing-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-instrument-tracking-systems-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of rice, pasta and noodles benefit from the rise in home cooking, as consumers stockpile goods

Pasta, rice and noodles benefits from the rising interest in health and the demand for plant-based protein

Catelli Foods Corp and Mars Canada both increase their share and record double-digit growth, as consumers stockpile their offerings

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is driven by noodles, as dried pasta records a value decline

Rice benefits from the rising health and wellness trend, while some consumers avoid eating wheat

E-commerce grows across the forecast period, with consumers appreciating its convenience

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105