Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Belgium Market Research Report 2020-2026

COVID-19 has a positive impact on the demand for sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020, spurring both value and volume growth. During the lockdown period, households were having more meals at home, coupled with precautionary stockpiling, which led demand for cooking ingredients and table sauces to rise rapidly. In the second half of the period, sales were further boosted by a greater degree of consumers working from home and snacking/cocooning moments.

Euromonitor International's Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

2020 IMPACT

Sauces, dressings and condiments benefits from lockdowns as more consumers are cooking at home

Sharp contrast declines seen in on-trade sales due to foodservice business closures and lockdowns

Leading Unilever continues to face stiff competition and private labels grow their shares

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Challenges seen ahead which will keep growth limited

Bouillon and dry sauces continue to lose popularity with consumers

Natural, clean and sustainable positioning set to help boost cooking sauces

