Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Belgium Market Research Report 2020-2026

COVID-19 has a positive impact on the demand for sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020, spurring both value and volume growth. During the lockdown period, households were having more meals at home, coupled with precautionary stockpiling, which led demand for cooking ingredients and table sauces to rise rapidly. In the second half of the period, sales were further boosted by a greater degree of consumers working from home and snacking/cocooning moments.

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It

identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sauces, dressings and condiments benefits from lockdowns as more consumers are cooking at home
Sharp contrast declines seen in on-trade sales due to foodservice business closures and lockdowns
Leading Unilever continues to face stiff competition and private labels grow their shares
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Challenges seen ahead which will keep growth limited
Bouillon and dry sauces continue to lose popularity with consumers
Natural, clean and sustainable positioning set to help boost cooking sauces
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

