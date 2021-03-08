Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market Research Report 2021

Foodservice volume sales of sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020 are being heavily affected by restaurant and café closures. Consequently, remote working during lockdown is resulting in consumers preparing more meals at home, and so retail purchases of all sauces, dressings and condiments will show significant growth in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chili sauces and other versatile sauces benefit from increased home cooking

Table sauces an increasingly popular purchase through e-commerce

New product launches cater for increasing attention to health and wellness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers to gradually migrate back from at-home consumption to foodservice

Experimenting with global cuisines to further boost demand for exotic flavours

Success of sauces, dressings and condiments to hinge on healthiness of ingredients

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

……Continuned

