Global Sentor Farm Aptiekas AS in Retailing (Latvia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

As there is little opportunity for increasing the number of pharmacies (the number of pharmacies per town is limited by law depending on its size), pharmacy chains can grow only by including independent pharmacies or developing value-added products such as private label and introduction of new products. Chains can also grow in terms of services provided such as training for pharmacists and doctors. Sentor Farm Aptiekas also offers a new initiative of introducing the ability to make an online doc…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

SENTOR FARM APTIEKAS AS IN RETAILING (LATVIA)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Sentor Farm Aptiekas AS: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Sentor Farm Aptiekas AS: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Sentor Farm Aptiekas AS: Competitive Position 2016

….CONTINUED

