Global Sleep Aids Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

While sleep aids are expected to record decline of 6% in 2020, this is one of the most resilient categories in consumer healthcare. This is due to the pandemic causing increased levels of insomnia in Hong Kong as large numbers of people worry about losing their jobs and about their health. The terms “insomnia” and “can’t fall asleep” racked up their highest number of searches of all time on Google during Q2 2020.

