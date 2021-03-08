All news

Global Sleep Aids Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

While sleep aids are expected to record decline of 6% in 2020, this is one of the most resilient categories in consumer healthcare. This is due to the pandemic causing increased levels of insomnia in Hong Kong as large numbers of people worry about losing their jobs and about their health. The terms “insomnia” and “can’t fall asleep” racked up their highest number of searches of all time on Google during Q2 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sleep aids show buoyancy in the face of COVID-19
Growth remains limited by the appeal of alternative options
Vita Green continues to dominate
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sleep aids forecast to swiftly regain path of steady growth
New formats expected to shape future direction
Sleeping alternatives expected to cannibalise sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

