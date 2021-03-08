All news

Global Soup Market Research Report 2021

Soup will post overall value and volume growth in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic is reminding consumers about the health benefits associated with fruits and vegetables, which are common ingredients in soup. Consequently, Portuguese are cooking more soup at home, and are purchasing it more frequently in retail. As a result, retail volume sales will post strong growth in 2020. Public education campaigns are another factor encouraging parents to make and purchase soup. The Portuguese Directorate-Gener…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952380-soup-in-portugal

 

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Soup in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health benefits draw consumers to soup during periods spent at home

Shelf stable soup prove a timely item for lockdown stockpiling

E-commerce and home delivery help private label to gain ground on brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers to fall back on soup as disposable income drops

Economic effects of the pandemic to push consumers towards private label

Growth in “home-style” chilled soup to offset stagnation of other varieties

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

 

