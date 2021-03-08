Global Spirits Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

All news

Spirits saw another incremental increase in total volume sales in 2019. Players made a notable push to get more products into the marketplace in an effort to increase the popularity of spirits and that push has had a

modicum of success. As a result, established brands were seeing more competition from other products like the Martini brand in vermouth. At the same time, while the popular domestic drink mahia rabi amrane (“other” spirits) continued to be the dominant spirits type consumed in Moroc…

Euromonitor International’s Spirits in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Spirits in Morocco
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Push to get more products into the marketplace, along with sponsored events and parties help boost interest and sales of spirits in 2019
Local companies, importers and retailers benefit from steps Moroccan government has taken to curb distribution of illicit spirits in 2019
While Chai Andrieux maintains a significant lead with its popular mahia, Pernod Richard gains ground in 2019 with numerous recognised brands in spirits
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within spirits
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology
Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2019
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 13 Sales of Vodka by Flavoured vs Non-flavoured: % Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Ongoing efforts to curb illicit trade and promotion of the Green Moroccan plan boost prospects and productivity of local retailers, companies and importers in 2019
Groupe des Brasseries du Maroc remains the leading player with alcoholic drinks in 2019, with a monopoly in the largest category of beer
Post-pandemic, volume and value sales are set grow incrementally the forecast period, but CAGRs will be slower compared to that of the review period
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

….continued

