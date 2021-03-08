Global Sports Nutrition Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales of sports nutrition fell by a significant 12% in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic. With gyms, yoga and fitness centres all forced to close for various periods between March and August 2020, and large annual sporting events such as Standard Charter Marathon and the Spartan Race cancelled, the average consumer had limited opportunity to exercise to a point of consuming sports nutrition. While in some countries, the same conditions pushed consumers towards exercising in their homes, the…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594268-sports-nutrition-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-crop-insurance-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-jigsaw-puzzle-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rice-flour-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-computerized-maintenance-management-system-cmms-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown impacts severely on purchases of sports nutrition

Protein bars shows positive growth thanks to increase in snacking

Optimum Nutrition leads fragmented category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Push towards healthy living ensures swift recovery for sports nutrition

Segmentation will drive demand for protein powders

Online channels experience strongest growth due to convenience and value

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105