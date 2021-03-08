Global Store Cards in France Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Usage and demand for store cards was already on the decline prior to the emergence of the pandemic in 2020, due to the declining popularity of homeshopping in France, with brands such as 3 Suisses which are traditionally active in this area, recording notable declines in share and sales towards the end of the review period. A major factor behind lost popularity for store cards in France however, has been the growing preference for co-branded credit cards among retailers. These cards have become…
Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in France report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Store Cards in France
Euromonitor International
November 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Waning interest in store cards prior to emergence of pandemic due to increasing preference for co-branded credit cards
Lockdown reduces opportunity to use store cards in non-essential retailers, exacerbating decline of the category in 2020
Fairly consolidated competitive landscape with share gains for Crédit Agricole prior to emergence of pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ongoing declines for store cards as the French display greater levels of selectiveness in terms of payment options
Greater focus on shifting consumers’ attention towards co-branded credit cards
Potential to further explore possibilities of store cards linked to digital wallets
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
…continued
