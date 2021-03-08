Global Store Cards in France Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Usage and demand for store cards was already on the decline prior to the emergence of the pandemic in 2020, due to the declining popularity of homeshopping in France, with brands such as 3 Suisses which are traditionally active in this area, recording notable declines in share and sales towards the end of the review period. A major factor behind lost popularity for store cards in France however, has been the growing preference for co-branded credit cards among retailers. These cards have become…

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in France report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Store Cards in France

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Waning interest in store cards prior to emergence of pandemic due to increasing preference for co-branded credit cards

Lockdown reduces opportunity to use store cards in non-essential retailers, exacerbating decline of the category in 2020

Fairly consolidated competitive landscape with share gains for Crédit Agricole prior to emergence of pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing declines for store cards as the French display greater levels of selectiveness in terms of payment options

Greater focus on shifting consumers’ attention towards co-branded credit cards

Potential to further explore possibilities of store cards linked to digital wallets

