Global Store Cards in Germany Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer expenditure in Germany dropped considerably, with store-based retailing being particularly negatively impacted. This consequently led to a sharp decline in transaction volume and value of store cards, which were already on a downward trend before the pandemic.
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Germany report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Store Cards in Germany
Euromonitor International
November 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID19-related decline in store-based sales negatively impacts store cards
COVID-19 accelerates already existing downward trend of store cards
COVID-19-related growth of debit, charge and credit cards compounds decline
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Store cards expected to remain on a long-term downward trend
Trend points towards expansion of co-branded charge and credit cards
Digital store cards provide growth opportunity
