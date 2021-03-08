Global Store Cards in Germany Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer expenditure in Germany dropped considerably, with store-based retailing being particularly negatively impacted. This consequently led to a sharp decline in transaction volume and value of store cards, which were already on a downward trend before the pandemic.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID19-related decline in store-based sales negatively impacts store cards

COVID-19 accelerates already existing downward trend of store cards

COVID-19-related growth of debit, charge and credit cards compounds decline

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Store cards expected to remain on a long-term downward trend

Trend points towards expansion of co-branded charge and credit cards

Digital store cards provide growth opportunity

