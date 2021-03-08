Global Store Cards in Norway Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Store cards recorded another negative performance during 2020 as declining demand continued at the category. However, the performance of store cards was not as heavily impacted by COVID-19 as might be expected. This is because the quarantine lockdown that was imposed in Norway for several weeks from the end of March was nowhere near as stringent as what was seen in other European countries. Most retail stores stayed opened and people were generally allowed to go out and shop, including for non-e…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264636-store-cards-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-military-communication-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2021-2025-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-north-america-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03-13175714

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-manipulators-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-sewing-thread-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Store Cards in Norway

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Declines seen in store cards despite relatively moderate approach to COVID-19

Store cards struggle for relevance as competition becomes more intense

The rise of e-invoicing undermines the utility of store cards for small businesses

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Store cards slated for an extended decline

The loyalty scheme benefits of store cards unlikely to remain a key advantage

The shift towards e-commerce unlikely to benefit store cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105