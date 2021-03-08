All news

Global Store Cards in Singapore Market Research Report 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Singapore report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

PROSPECTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Electronic and card payments continue to eat into the share of cash and other paper transactions
Acceleration in e-commerce as cautious consumers stay at home
Unprecedented support measures to help Singaporeans cope with the impact of COVID-19
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

