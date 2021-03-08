All news

Global Store Cards in Spain Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Store cards are set to witness steep declines in the number of accounts and cards, transaction volumes and retail value during the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020. The closure of many non-essential retailers which offer store cards is naturally leading to lower usage of these cards. The largest issuer of these cards, El Corte Inglés, temporarily laid off more than 20,000 employees for a period of two weeks on full pay during the early part of the pandemic, such was the impact of the virus and the lock…

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Spain report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Steep declines for store cards during the COVID-19 epidemic
Delayed consumer spending leads to volume and value declines during the pandemic
Many additional benefits available with store cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Spending on store cards set for a rapid return to growth
Increasing consolidation expected in store cards
Store cards to remain most popular among older demographics
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…continued

