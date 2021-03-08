All news

Global Store Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer expenditure throughout Russia dropped considerably, with store-based retailing being particularly negatively impacted. Consequently, transaction volume and value fell sharply, following years of already sluggish growth.

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 restrictions on retailers result in major drop in store card usage
Growing competition from cobranded debit and credit cards
IKEA focuses on fostering consumer loyalty for its store card
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increasing competition and changing consumer preferences to limit growth
Threat posed by wider coverage and benefits of open loop pre-paid cards
Ongoing expansion of IKEA offers positive scope for further growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Migration towards cashless society further fuelled by concerns over pandemic
Debit cards boosted by contactless technology and biometrics developments
Competitive environment revolutionised by MIR payment system
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 11 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 12 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 13 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 14 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 15 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 16 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

…continued

 

