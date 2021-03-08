All news

Global Store Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a particularly severe impact on store cards in Canada, with value and volume transactions, the number of accounts and cards in circulation all witnessing severe negative impacts in 2020. This is a stark illustration of the deep impact the virus and the measures to control it are having on personal and household finances in the country. The closure of many physical stores during the epidemic has clearly reduced the opportunities to use these cards considerably, alt…

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Canada report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 has a severe impact on store cards
Retailers offer more attractive rewards to shore up their store cards
Operators purchase store card portfolios, but tend not to replace them with co-branded cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Swift return to growth for store cards
Retailers may look to widen the scope of their rewards programmes
New technology can support growth of store cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

….continued

 

