Global Tai Loy SA in Retailing (Peru) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Tai Loy is expected to continue opening stores, both its own stores and franchised stores, within Lima and in the rest of the country to reach untapped demand amongst middle-income consumers. Furthermore, the company is expected to update its larger stores to offer a wider range of products for drawing and design. By 2020, through its internationalisation strategy, Tai Loy expects to reach Ecuador and Bolivia.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

TAI LOY SA IN RETAILING (PERU)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Competitive Positioning

