Global Tea Market Research Report 2021

Tea consumption in Turkey is vast, and most tea consumed is produced within the country. However, during the beginning of the tea harvest season in March 2020, COVID-19 restrictions caused issues for manufacturing. Due to lockdown restrictions, tea farmers were not able to travel to the Black Sea area from other cities, and the tea harvest workers who crossed the border every year from the neighbouring country Georgia, could not travel to Turkey.

Euromonitor International’s Tea in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Tea in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 causes supply issues in March, however, the tea harvest remains positive

Retail sales of tea records double-digit value growth, as price-sensitivity does not halt the purchasing of tea

Cay Isletmeleri Genel Müdürlügü retains its lead, while private label gains ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice volume sales and retail value sales record double-digit growth for the forecast period

Other tea leads retail growth across the forecast period, as players invest in white tea

Green tea and fruit/herbal teas are set to benefit from the growing health and wellness trend

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

 

