Global The Shifting Dynamics of Traditional Toys in Emerging Markets Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Emerging markets faced an economic slowdown in 2015, as a turbulent global macroeconomic environment affected numerous countries. Emerging markets are expected to recover as a whole, but the market dynamics of key emerging countries will differ, based on demographic and income shifts. Some toy markets, such as India, Sub-Saharan Africa, Russia and China, will benefit from either child population or income gains, or both, while others, like Brazil, may struggle on both fronts.

Euromonitor International’s The Shifting Dynamics of Traditional Toys in Emerging Markets global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table of Contents

The Shifting Dynamics of Traditional Toys in Emerging Markets
Euromonitor International
December 2016
Introduction
The Shifting Emerging Market Landscape
Emerging Growth Markets
Population Growth Drives Toys in Sub-Saharan Africa and India
Russia’s Wealth-Focused Toy Market
Brazil’s Diminished Toy Future

….CONTINUED

