Global Unisuper SA in Retailing (Guatemala) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Unisuper is the largest domestic supermarket operator in Guatemala. With its two brands La Torre and Econosuper, the company has been able to capture a large share of supermarkets in the country. Over 2011 and 2012, the company focused on standardising its stores, in terms of size, product range and other characteristics to clearly make a difference between its two brands. Since 2012 the company has been expanding by opening new supermarkets in key areas in Guatemala City and remodelling old sup…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858161-unisuper-sa-in-retailing-guatemala

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-luxury-cosmetics-2020-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-luxury-furniture-logistics-market-2021-industry-analysis-opportunities-segmentation-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-foam-bags-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-27

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/search-engine-marketing-services-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

UNISUPER SA IN RETAILING (GUATEMALA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105