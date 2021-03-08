All news

Global Verallia Spain SA in Packaging Industry Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Verallia Spain SA in Packaging Industry (Spain)

Verallia Spain SA seeks to consolidate its position in the production of glass packaging in Spain, through its strategy based around innovation, sustainability and work safety. Across 2016, the company invested heavily in the modernization of its factories in Azuqueca de Henares (Guadalajara) and Zaragoza, following its ambitious industrial plan focused in updating its manufacturing facilities.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

