Global Wine Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Red wine continued to drive growth and accounts for the largest percentage of wine produced in Morocco. Trade contacts estimate that red wine comprised approximately 88% of category in 2019, three

quarters of which is done off-trade, which allows for a huge opportunity to capture more market share by diversification. Overall, Moroccan grape production accelerated in 2018 and 2019 and the category benefited from this growth. Still grape wine performs very well in the country, where it is highly r…

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Wine in Morocco
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Grape production continues to accelerate in Morocco, where red wine remains the most popular wine and on-trade sales benefit mostly from booming tourism in 2019
Sparkling wine, notably champagne, continues to gain the most traction in Morocco in 2019
Domestic producers continue to increase their volume and value shares in 2019, with Les Celliers de Meknes maintaining the top position in wine
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wine
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 25 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 26 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

….continued

