Global Wound Care in Canada Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Wound Care in Canada Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had no significant impact on long term demand as the category is not directly impacted by the virus.

The first quarter of the year saw stockpiling from consumers in preparation for lockdown and potential two week quarantines, as well as limited access to hospitals and doctors. Demand was also boosted by the fact that children spent more time at home, thus suffering more potential nicks and bruises. There was also a surge in summertime among Canadians seeking to experien…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

