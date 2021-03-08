Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail value sales of wound care products was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns measures introduced across Bulgaria to limit the spread of the virus forced consumers to remain indoors and thus limited their ability to engage in activities likely to lead to injuries. This reduction in the amount of outdoor and physical activities consumers could participate in caused sales of wound care products to slow down in 2020 with consumers less exposed to injuries and blisters and…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594155-wound-care-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pu-steel-sandwich-panels-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-lighting-systems-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-probiotics-gummies-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-button-switches-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-04

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions damage sales of wound care products in 2020

Personalisation in wound care products expected in 2020

Medica AD retains its leading position in 2020 due to strong demand for its various brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wound care expected to see strong recovery into forecast period, as consumers spend more time outdoors

Innovation in new product developments expected into forecast period

Premiumisation and personalisation will become increasingly important into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105