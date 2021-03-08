All news

Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Sweden has encouraged an increasing number of consumers to engage in fitness activities, to remain strong and healthy, with a robust immune system. Therefore, many consumers engaged in more outdoor activities, including running and hiking. This is set to boost value growth for wound care during the year, with an increase of minor injuries boosting growth for both gaze, tape and other wound care, as well as sticking plasters/adhesive bandages. As such, both areas are s…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to an increase in outdoor activities, boosting sales of wound care products as the amount of minor injuries rises
First aid kits drive the highest value growth, as more consumers take to hiking in 2020, boosting sales of the ready-made wound care kits
Leading offering Compeed increases its share due to the increase in outdoor activity, as Orkla Care AB is set to retain its lead of the landscape
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Active lifestyles support ongoing growth in wound care, boosted by consumers growing interest in the health and wellness trend
Innovation, differentiation and premiumisation are trends set to drive growth across the forecast period
The ageing population supports ongoing growth, boosting sales of wound care
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

