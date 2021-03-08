Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Wound care volume sales are dipping marginally in 2020, with fewer minor accidents being experienced by home-confined consumers. Children did not go to school while gyms and sports centres remained shut during the lockdown, meaning recreation and sports activity has been much less, in turn limiting demand for wound care. This has stalled the category’s strong review period performance. Indeed, lifestyle trends had been supporting the high growth of wound care in Turkey, as consumers increasingly…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594161-wound-care-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-split-brick-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-influenza-diagnostics-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-network-processor-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-24-dichlorophenol-cas-120-83-2-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Good sales momentum halted by pandemic, which limits scope for injuries

Rich product variety, including premium offerings, characterise sticking plasters/adhesive bandages

Betasan has wound care well covered, while 3M supports government with supplies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wound care to return to healthy growth in 2021

Smart solutions could pose competition

Innovations will keep value sales growth high

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105