Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Volume growth of sticking plasters/adhesive bandage and gauze, tape and other wound care – the only two categories that have shown measurable sales within wound care – declined annually for most of review period, with COVID-19 expected to marginally intensify the downward volume trend in 2020. Over the review period, the decline was largely driven by an unstable economy, which led consumers to reduce their spending on these products. Within wound care, consumers are willing to change to cheaper…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594162-wound-care-in-uruguay

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-telecom-system-integration-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blood-transfusion-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-thrust-vector-control-system-tvc-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-irrigation-sprinkler-controllers-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04-71753121

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume sales continue to decline, while value growth of wound care is moderated by the economic impact of COVID-19

Despite new legislation requiring vehicles to carry first aid kits, sales remain insignificant

Johnson & Johnson maintains its lead in 2020, but domestic player Laboratorio Apiter continues to increase its value share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label expected to increase its presence over the forecast period

Players will need to innovate to maintain growth in a mature category

Players expected to continue investing in licensed cartoons to boost sales over the forecast period

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105