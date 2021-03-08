All news

Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Volume growth of sticking plasters/adhesive bandage and gauze, tape and other wound care – the only two categories that have shown measurable sales within wound care – declined annually for most of review period, with COVID-19 expected to marginally intensify the downward volume trend in 2020. Over the review period, the decline was largely driven by an unstable economy, which led consumers to reduce their spending on these products. Within wound care, consumers are willing to change to cheaper…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Volume sales continue to decline, while value growth of wound care is moderated by the economic impact of COVID-19
Despite new legislation requiring vehicles to carry first aid kits, sales remain insignificant
Johnson & Johnson maintains its lead in 2020, but domestic player Laboratorio Apiter continues to increase its value share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Private label expected to increase its presence over the forecast period
Players will need to innovate to maintain growth in a mature category
Players expected to continue investing in licensed cartoons to boost sales over the forecast period

….continued

 

