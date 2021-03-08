Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 is expected to have a limited effect on value sales of wound care products in 2020 and there was less stockpiling than other consumer health products. Also, as people are forced to restrict their movement, there is less need for wound care products. With children playing outside less and gyms closed, there are fewer injuries. Once restrictions ease, more injuries are expected to occur. However, one change due to COVID-19 was that some imported wound care products became cheaper, as cust…

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

