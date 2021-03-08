Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Drinking yoghurt in 200ml and 400ml packaging sizes is experiencing low demand in 2020 because these formats were mainly purchased to be snacks at school, universities or offices. Due to COVID-19 all schools and most companies temporarily closed, with people studying

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264349-yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-peru

and working from home. Also, due to diminishing incomes, the purchase of one litre formats is expected to decrease in the year, since consumers prefer to purchase other cheaper products.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ship-generator-sets-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-encapsulation-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-02

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-clinical-decision-support-system-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cocoa-powder-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Peru

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Smaller drinking yoghurt package sizes sees decreased demand in 2020 while consumers work and study at home

Dominating player Gloria continues to expand portfolio

Wealthier consumers seek premium yoghurt, with glass jars appealing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Yoghurt growth expected as consumers increasingly seek healthier snack options

Plain yoghurt expected to grow from small base due to versatile usage

Widening variety of packaging likely to increase demand for drinking yoghurt

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105