Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The broader US packaged food industry was being noticeably affected by consumer lifestyle changes that were increasingly prioritising convenience and portability prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in the
US. As consumers, particularly younger ones, have limited time as they live busier and more fast-paced lifestyles, food products that are amenable to these needs have been seeing increasing demand. Yoghurt has proved to be an interesting example of this dynamic. Breakfast, yoghurt’s primary eating o…
Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in the US
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Portability trends upended as consumers spend more time at home
Sugar avoidance has potential to slow due to desire for indulgence
For many, yoghurt is increasingly viewed as a healthy option
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Portability may need to look different in the future if consumers continue to focus on safety and hygiene
Free from dairy yoghurt should continue growing
Opportunities for mid-priced brands
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
