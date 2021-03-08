All news

Global Zignago Vetro SpA in Packaging Industry Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Zignago Vetro SpA in Packaging Industry (Italy)

Zignago Vetro reported an increase in revenues of almost 4% in 2016 thanks to the positive performance of its packaging for beauty and personal care products. Its strategy is expected to continue being based on continuously improving its products in order to meet high quality standards thanks to the company’s expertise in the craft of glassmaking.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

